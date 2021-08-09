This is a unique property. Many updates within the house, completely renovated in 2007. Three bedroom and three baths with an open concept for day to day living. Inside is rustic for the naturalist among us. The possibilities with this property are endless.
3 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $329,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COZAD — The world’s largest and most powerful steam locomotive will pass through the area and stop in Cozad on Sunday, Aug. 8.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion project has received yet another large donation, this time from Downey Drilling in the amount of $50,000.
ELWOOD — Cowboys and cowgirls took to the Elwood Rodeo arena during two scorching hot nights on Thursday July 29 and Friday, July 30.
- Updated
SPRINGDALE, Ark., — To protect team members, their families and their communities, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is requiring its team members at U…
LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band will delve into the underworld in this year’s marching band show, the four movement “Dante.”
- Updated
ELWOOD — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most unique county fairs returned this year with a full slate of activities.
- Updated
KEARNEY — A man in his 80s died of COVID-19, this is the 121st person to die of the virus in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since rec…
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man has pleaded no contest to a sixth driving under the influence offense.
LEXINGTON — The donations keep rolling in, Pinnacle Bank has donated $30,000 to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project.
- Updated
GOTHENBURG — In an effort to tackle the community’s needs for an early child care facility, an indoor sports area and an events center, Gothe…