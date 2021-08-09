 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $329,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $329,000

This is a unique property. Many updates within the house, completely renovated in 2007. Three bedroom and three baths with an open concept for day to day living. Inside is rustic for the naturalist among us. The possibilities with this property are endless.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics