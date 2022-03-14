Spacious ranch on 2 Lots. Open concept Kitchen/Dining combo. Laundry on main off kitchen. Master bath, spa room and mud room are some great extras. Partial fenced in yard with several fruit trees. Close to children's park. Osmosis system provided and maintained by City of Prosser. New vanity main bath/ Master. New flooring kitchen, hallways,bathrooms, New cabinets/ counters/sink in kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Prosser - $147,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
State rests in case in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, defense calls ex-wife to stand
LEXINGTON — The state Tuesday rested its case against an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband in June 2020, while the defense called the…
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified in her own defense Wednesday during her ongoing murder trial.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday…
LEXINGTON — Jurors began deliberating Friday morning in the case of a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her husband on June 17, 2020.
In the temporary facility, people will be able to play blackjack, roulette and craps, in addition to slot machines. It also will include a small restaurant and bar area.
Law enforcement also found roughly 2 pounds of suspected cocaine during the stop, which happened Monday near Lexington.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
LEXINGTON — In the second day of the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, the jury viewed body camera foota…
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Officers were called to the Casey's General Store near Northwest 48th and Adams streets shortly after midnight Tuesday morning after a store clerk recognized the bill as counterfeit.