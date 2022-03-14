3 Bedroom Home in Prosser - $147,500

Spacious ranch on 2 Lots. Open concept Kitchen/Dining combo. Laundry on main off kitchen. Master bath, spa room and mud room are some great extras. Partial fenced in yard with several fruit trees. Close to children's park. Osmosis system provided and maintained by City of Prosser. New vanity main bath/ Master. New flooring kitchen, hallways,bathrooms, New cabinets/ counters/sink in kitchen.