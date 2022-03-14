 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Prosser - $147,500

  • Updated
Spacious ranch on 2 Lots. Open concept Kitchen/Dining combo. Laundry on main off kitchen. Master bath, spa room and mud room are some great extras. Partial fenced in yard with several fruit trees. Close to children's park. Osmosis system provided and maintained by City of Prosser. New vanity main bath/ Master. New flooring kitchen, hallways,bathrooms, New cabinets/ counters/sink in kitchen.

