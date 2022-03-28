 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Oconto - $150,000

Small town living in this 3 BR 2 BA ranch style home in Oconto NE. Main level has an open concept with kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, a pantry and plenty of countertop space. Bedrooms and full bath w/laundry also on main level. Basement is semi-finished w/established walls, 3/4 bath, utilities & lots of storage. Exterior is vinyl siding, gutters & metal roof. Established yard with chain link fence, patio & hot tub stays!

