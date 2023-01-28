3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $228,000

Country living on the edge of town in a brand new home!! This turnkey home is situated on a 1-acre lot just minutes from downtown shopping and just blocks away from local grade and middle schools. The open floor plan and oversized bedrooms and bathroom, make this home seem far bigger than 1,257 square feet. There are maple hardwood floors throughout, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. So many windows with tons of natural light! The oversized 26X24 attached garage has plenty of room to add a workbench or work area for the hobbyist. There is a brand new 9X20 insulated shed on cement that would make a great man cave or she shed. The little patio over hang would make a nice area to enjoy the beautiful sunsets! Dont miss this opportunity to own a new build on an acre lot! Call for your private tour today! Square footage and lot size are taken from the Lincoln County Assessors card and are not guaranteed. Legal Description: CODY LAND FIRST REPLAT (OF CODY LAND & CATTLE LT N.280 OF S.310 OF W. 626.76E) LOT 2 1.01A Taxes: $3,604.72 Address: 1605 W. 19th St., North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln