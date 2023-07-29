New Construction currently underway in Minden. This beautiful ranch style home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath and an attached spacious 3 car garage. Featuring open concept living area. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and 5 piece Master Bathroom. Waterproof laminate flooring throughout the house. Gas furnace and gas stove! This is the last lot in this subdivision! Call today!! Estimated completion October 2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Minden - $365,000
