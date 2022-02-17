This property is being sold in "as in condition" by a personal representative. House has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a corner with a garage and carport. The adjoining parcel goes with the house. It has another nice sized outbuilding. Land is approximately 1/2 an acre total.
3 Bedroom Home in Mason City - $30,000
