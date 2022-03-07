Check out this nicely updated home with tons of character. Updates include: windows, roof, bathrooms, kitchen, flooring, among many others. This property is move in ready and features a large kitchen, formal dining, living room, loft area, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms! The backyard is endless and has alley access for the future detached garage of your dreams! Call to set up a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Kenesaw - $149,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opening statements made in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing husband, defense says she will testify
LEXINGTON — The opening statements and first witnesses were heard from in the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua, …
LEXINGTON — In the second day of the trial of an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, Joshua Jourdan, the jury viewed body camera foota…
DARR — An electrical short a shop's light at Lauby Cattle Company started a minor fire in the roof during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.
NORTH PLATTE — During the evening hours of Friday, Feb. 25, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — It was an evening to take time to pause and recognize Lexington community members businesses efforts during these extraordinary an…
Lexington police officers, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter honored for their effort to rescue woman from burning house
LEXINGTON — Three Lexington police officers, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy and a Lexington firefighter were all honored for their effort to…
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Lexington native appeared on national television, singing during a Valentine’s Day event on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man arrested for child enticement on Christmas Day 2021 has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case now hea…
LEXINGTON — The students of Sandoz Elementary were treated to a four legged visitor on Monday, Feb. 28, the owner is a local author who wrote …
LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial was lowered last week as cases continued to decline across the seven …