Custom built brick home on 1.5 A w/ over 3700 sq ft on main w/ lot extras. Home has 3 BR 2.5 baths, mn flr laundry. formal DR w/ French doors. Great kitchen w/ granite island w/ grill cook top, other stove top and double oven . Double sided fireplace. Lrg main bath, corner jetted tub, shower walk-in closet. cverd patio w/ black fencing in back yard 3 car garage, parking for camper. Circle drive
3 Bedroom Home in Juniata - $639,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COZAD — A John Deere tractor suffered heavy rear end damage by a fire that broke out during the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Courthouse was closed on Monday, Sept. 27 due to the computer network being compromised by a cyber-attack over t…
- Updated
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington will begin maintenance work on the Adams Street Viaduct, between 7th Street and Elm Street, on Oct. 4, 2021.
LEXINGTON — Healing Hearts & Families were welcomed as the newest members to the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting …
Girl Scout Taya Berry creates communication books for non-verbal students in pursuit of a Gold Award
LEXINGTON — Girl Scout member Taya Berry had a unique idea when trying to receive a Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts…
Idaho man, subject of a 12 hour search, to appear in district court on felony and misdemeanor charges
LEXINGTON — An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange has been ordered to appear in…
LEXINGTON — The Transportation Celebration, held by the Orthman Community YMCA, has been described as one of the “biggest, most impactful,” ev…
LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington has approved a housing development agreement with the Community Development Agency and Peque Roofing, Inc. d…
University of Kansas Rim Rock Classic—Lawrence, Kan.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A Lexington native and his family are using their love of art to create spray paint nature murals on the cabins at Camp Arrowhead.