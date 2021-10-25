Custom built brick home on 1.5 A w/ over 3700 sq ft on main w/ lot extras. Home has 3 BR 2.5 baths, mn flr laundry. formal DR w/ French doors. Great kitchen w/ granite island w/ grill cook top, other stove top and double oven . Double sided fireplace. Lrg main bath, corner jetted tub, shower walk-in closet. cverd patio w/ black fencing in back yard 3 car garage, parking for camper. Circle drive
3 Bedroom Home in Juniata - $625,000
- Updated
- Updated
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where they later died. The shooter is also dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, after an employee returned fire.
- Updated
COZAD — A Cozad resident died after their car was struck by a Union Pacific train during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 18.
NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit in Dawson and Lincoln Counties overnight.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools celebrate its Homecoming Week with a pep rally and parade during a cool autumn afternoon on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
COZAD — The driver of a semi-truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after their semi left the roadway and landed on its sid…
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners received updates from their network representatives about the recent cyber-attack on the Dawson Co…
Johnson Lake Playground project joins Give BIG Lexington, seeks to provide play space for all families
JOHNSON LAKE — A new project has joined with Give BIG Lexington this year, this one seeking to provide a playground space at Johnson Lake that…
Give BIG Lexington adds Sumner as new partner community, Cozad, Elwood and Overton partner for second year
LEXINGTON — Give BIG Lexington is gearing up once again and this year has added Sumner as a new community partner. Meanwhile, Cozad, Elwood an…
- Updated
KEARNEY — The Lexington High School Marching Band will be participating in the 36th Annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Marching Ban…
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday when a State Patrol investigator was driving south on U.S. 77 in an unmarked vehicle 1 mile north of town.