Custom built brick home on 1.5 A w/ over 3700 sq ft on main w/ lot extras. Home has 3 BR 2.5 baths, mn flr laundry. formal DR w/ French doors. Great kitchen w/ granite island w/ grill cook top, other stove top and double oven . Double sided fireplace. Lrg main bath, corner jetted tub, shower walk-in closet. cverd patio w/ black fencing in back yard 3 car garage, parking for camper. Circle drive
3 Bedroom Home in Juniata - $599,500
