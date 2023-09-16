Welcome to the Copper Creek! This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a dining area and kitchen/great room combination, and laundry room on main floor. Basement is ready for you to finish! Sod, sprinklers, and landscaping included.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Scott and Rozann Trusdale were named recipients of the 11th annual Make Your Mark on Cozad Award.
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2023 debut Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium with preg…
One woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in central Nebraska.
A 47-year-old Omaha doctor has been identified as the bicyclist who died Sunday after being struck by a motor vehicle just north of Valley.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.