Welcome to the Copper Creek! This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a dining area and kitchen/great room combination, and laundry room on main floor. Basement is ready for you to finish! Sod, sprinklers, and landscaping included. $2,000 appliance allowance from Ken's appliance.
3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday, July 8 — Sunday, July 16
LEXINGTON — The Lexington School board passed a resolution opposing the opening of a homeless shelter in the former Plum Creek Care Center fac…
LEXINGTON — There was standing room only during the Planning Commission meeting as a permit for a temporary shelter for the homeless, to be lo…
LEXINGTON — The organization that aims to bring homeless shelter services and transitional housing to Dawson County is working to purchase the…
JOHNSON LAKE — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 18th Annual Golf Tournament had a packed roster of 24 teams this year, the event was hel…