Ranch home with so much to offer. 3 bed,plus 1 non conforming, 2 full updated baths, wood floors through out. open kitchen/living area. Sunroom looking out to the privacy fenced back yard which includes concrete patio, nice big shade tree and garden area. New garage door and furnace. New steel building with alley access. Thrasher installed basement sump pump & gutter extensions have been added.
3 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $157,900
