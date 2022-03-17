3 Bed 1 & 3/4 bath with metal roof & vinyl siding! Take a look at this 2 story home, walk into an entry with coat closet & large living room connected to an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances will stay with the property. There is a master bed on the main level along with a 3/4 bath and laundry combo. Upstairs there is a large family room area and 2 more bedrooms with nice sized closets. Down the hall is another full bath. Nice backyard with partial privacy fence and covered patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday…
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan testified in her own defense Wednesday during her ongoing murder trial.
Will taxes take a bite out of your retirement income?
COZAD — The Cozad and Gothenburg fire departments had to drive up into the hills to fight a grass fire that broke out during the morning of Mo…
State rests in case in trial of Omaha woman accused of killing her husband, defense calls ex-wife to stand
LEXINGTON — The state Tuesday rested its case against an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband in June 2020, while the defense called the…
LEXINGTON — Jurors began deliberating Friday morning in the case of a 33-year-old woman accused of killing her husband on June 17, 2020.
Lexington man charged with first-degree assault after shooting mother, claimed to “hear voices in his head”
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man said he heard “voices in his head” before he shot his mother twice on Monday, March 7, officials say.
COZAD — Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery is pursuing a goal he has held for many years, to be the Sheriff of Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — Over a dozen vehicles will need drivers for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Parade, March 26 in Lexington.