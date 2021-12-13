3 Bd 2 Ba move in ready trailer. Detached carport. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area. Kitchen has dark wood cabinets with appliances included. Just off the kitchen is the utility/laundry room. Master Suite with attached bath and walk in style closet. 2 bedrooms on the opposite side of the house, both with closets & a bath in-between. Financing available through 21st mortgage 1-800-955-0021
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $41,200
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEXINGTON — A resident physician from Omaha accused of killing her husband in June 2020 has had her trial date pushed back to February 2022.
Maid grapplers notch home win
OMAHA — A Mexico native was sentenced in federal court after he was found in possession of 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop b…
LEXINGTON — Great Western Bank selected L2 For Kids to receive funding under its Making Life Great grants program, which targets innovative pr…
Colton Arias backed up his 2019 victory on the History Channel series by topping three other past champions and winning a second grand prize of $10,000.
LEXINGTON — After a one year hiatus off, the Lighted Christmas Parade returned to the streets of downtown Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 5 in front…
OMAHA — A Lexington sailor who perished on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor was identified in the last of a six year process…
ELM CREEK — The Overton Eagle wrestlers took part in the Elm Creek Triangular, along with the Southwest Roughriders, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
NEBRASKA CITY — The first ever sanctioned girls wrestling tournament in the state of Nebraska took place on Friday in Nebraska City. Lexington…
COZAD — The Cozad Wrestling Invite took place on Saturday, Dec. 4.