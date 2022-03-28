Built in 2014, this is an open concept home with a beautiful kitchen. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features low maintenance exterior with vinyl siding and underground sprinklers. There is an attached two car garage that has insulated walls. Laundry room features a sink for convenience. Appliances in the kitchen are all newer and will stay. Basement is ready to be finished to your personal needs with one egress window in place along with rough-in for bathroom. All bedrooms are on main level.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $294,900
