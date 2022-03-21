Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home on a corner lot close to school & downtown Broken Bow! This home has lovely real wood floors on main level & gorgeous crown molding. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, walk in pantry & appliances stay. Main level has 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Upstairs has family area & 3rd bedroom. The basement contains the utilities along with laundry. The front porch has an open area along with a 4 season room. Detached garage has a loft above w/ heat and A/C! Updated windows and new gutters.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $177,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday…
Lexington man charged with first-degree assault after shooting mother, claimed to “hear voices in his head”
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man said he heard “voices in his head” before he shot his mother twice on Monday, March 7, officials say.
COZAD — Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery is pursuing a goal he has held for many years, to be the Sheriff of Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — Over a dozen vehicles will need drivers for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Parade, March 26 in Lexington.
COZAD — A farm truck was a total loss after burning up in a fire caused by an electrical issue during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15.
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners made an adjustment to the liquor license hours and made them uniform for each day.
CURTIS — Cauy Bennett had a busy two days in early March, showing two horses at a Collegiate Ranch Horse contest in Colorado.
COZAD — Residents of the Cozad Community Schools district passed a $26 million bond issue that will allow for renovations to the elementary an…
LEXINGTON — Central Community College in Lexington is offering free citizenship skill classes starting in April.