3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $177,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home on a corner lot close to school & downtown Broken Bow! This home has lovely real wood floors on main level & gorgeous crown molding. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, walk in pantry & appliances stay. Main level has 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Upstairs has family area & 3rd bedroom. The basement contains the utilities along with laundry. The front porch has an open area along with a 4 season room. Detached garage has a loft above w/ heat and A/C! Updated windows and new gutters.