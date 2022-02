3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $169,900

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS: � Open living and dining area. � Remodeled kitchen with neat backsplash, kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. � Den on the main floor. � 3 Bedrooms and 31/2 bathrooms. � Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and storage bench seats � Master bedroom has neat bay window and nice master bathroom. � Lower level has the 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, family room and extra storage. � Newer windows. � Gazebo in the back yard. � Double car garage.