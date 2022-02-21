3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $169,900

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS: ï�¶ Open living and dining area. ï�¶ Remodeled kitchen with neat backsplash, kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. ï�¶ Den on the main floor. ï�¶ 3 Bedrooms and 31/2 bathrooms. ï�¶ Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and storage bench seats ï�¶ Master bedroom has neat bay window and nice master bathroom. ï�¶ Lower level has the 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, family room and extra storage. ï�¶ Newer windows. ï�¶ Gazebo in the back yard. ï�¶ Double car garage.