3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $169,900

Charming 3+ Bed 1 3/4 Bath! A screened in porch looks over a quiet street perfect for your morning/evening relaxation. Inviting living/dining with beautiful woodwork! A country kitchen features built in storage, white cabinetry & all appliances included. Also on the main level, 3/4 bath with some updates & NC bed/office just off dining. Laundry/mudroom is just inside backdoor. 3 nice sized beds upstairs, with lots of storage, original wood floors & full bath. Fenced in yard & 1 stall garage.