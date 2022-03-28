 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $159,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $159,900

Remodeled 3 BR 1 1/2 BA home. This home sits on a corner lot and has been remodeled by the current owner. New drywall, plumbing, plank flooring, & carpet. It has new windows, siding, roof and fence. Main level has 1 bedroom and full bath with laundry. Upstairs has 2 BR & 1/2 bath. Tandem garage, can park 2 vehicles end to end. Close to schools, walking trail, and swimming pool. Appliances, window treatments, screen projector and lighted screen will stay.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."