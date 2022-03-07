 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $159,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $159,900

Nice sized kitchen with dining on the side. Living room has a large picture window and is open to the dining area. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main floor. Master bedroom has a master bathroom. Main floor laundry. Lower level has storage and possibilities for a 3rd bathroom, 4th bedroom and family room. All electric home. Large corner lot with a garden spot. Also has a 36' x 30' metal building.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular