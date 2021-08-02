3 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $139,900

Ideal home on a corner lot. This home has two bedrooms and ¾ bath with shower on the main level and a master on the upper floor. Master has enormous closet and beautifully done full bath. Extremely large kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry. Kitchen flows into the dining and there is a door to the back patio, great entertaining inside or outside. Basement has great storage space and laundry area. Has a roomy 2 stall attached garage and established landscaping.