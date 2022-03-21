This property is within city limits but gives the acreage vibe at the end of the street surrounded by trees. The house is 1,380 sq feet with a partially unfinished basement and small garage. The main level includes the kitchen, living room and office. The upstairs has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house has many features that maintains its antique charm with the trim, bookshelves and built-in storage. The property is agent owned.
3 Bedroom Home in Arcadia - $110,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan has been found not guilty on all counts after a jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for four hours on Friday…
Lexington man charged with first-degree assault after shooting mother, claimed to “hear voices in his head”
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man said he heard “voices in his head” before he shot his mother twice on Monday, March 7, officials say.
COZAD — Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery is pursuing a goal he has held for many years, to be the Sheriff of Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — Over a dozen vehicles will need drivers for the upcoming Vietnam Veteran Parade, March 26 in Lexington.
COZAD — A farm truck was a total loss after burning up in a fire caused by an electrical issue during the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15.
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners made an adjustment to the liquor license hours and made them uniform for each day.
CURTIS — Cauy Bennett had a busy two days in early March, showing two horses at a Collegiate Ranch Horse contest in Colorado.
COZAD — Residents of the Cozad Community Schools district passed a $26 million bond issue that will allow for renovations to the elementary an…
LEXINGTON — Central Community College in Lexington is offering free citizenship skill classes starting in April.