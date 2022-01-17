Lovely quiet cul-de-sac living! Nice location with well-kept ranch home! Nice yard and deck. Large master bedroom and floor plan. Shed outside included - Home has basement handicap accessible bathroom along with chair lift entering the basement. Well maintained property!
3 Bedroom Home in Alda - $199,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after a collision took place at the intersection of Plum Creek Parkway and Prospe…
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man accused of possession of child pornography pleaded no contest to the charge on Friday, Jan. 7.
About two hours after the crash, the driver's preliminary breath test was .156 — nearly double the legal limit.
Lexington High School 2020-2021 Yearbook receives recognition, awards at both state and national level
LEXINGTON — “At Any Minute, We Got This,” is emblazoned on the front of the 2020-2021 Lexington High School Yearbook, now the student produced…
- Updated
LEXINGTON — An Idaho man who fled law enforcement and was pursued for 12 hours near the Overton I-80 interchange in September 2021, pleaded gu…
LEXINGTON — Dawson County Extension Board members recently elected officers for 2022 during their annual meeting.
An Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua while awaiting trial on child enticement charges won’t be going to any remote locales anytime soon. His next destination: Tecumseh or Lincoln. In prison.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Teps Bar and Grill has a new name in addition to new owners, the Lexington restaurant is now called Three 21 Tavern and is owned b…
Sarah Nelson Torsiello had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for more than 18 years, starting in August 2003. The department announced her arrest and resignation late Tuesday night.