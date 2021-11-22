 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $180,000

Cute bungalow home with large detached shop in quaint Wood River! 2 bedrooms, full bath, large kitchen, good sized living areas over a clean basement. Enclosed front porch converted to office and back porch mud room.

