Cute bungalow home with large detached shop in quaint Wood River! 2 bedrooms, full bath, large kitchen, good sized living areas over a clean basement. Enclosed front porch converted to office and back porch mud room.
2 Bedroom Home in Wood River - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A fire broke out at Downey Drilling during the evening of Friday, Nov. 19.
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners voted to deny a permit for an auto body repair and storage business on a property south of Cozad d…
LEXINGTON — S.B. Autodetailing is the latest business to join the Lexington Area of Commerce.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — An Orleans man accused of selling THC and nicotine cartridges to Lexington Middle School students has had his preliminary hearing …
LEXINGTON — Seven students from Lexington Public Schools were honored for their academic achievement during the 2021 fall semester by the Lexi…
NEBRASKA — Like it or not, winter is fast approaching and the National Weather Service Hastings wants everyone in their coverage area to be sa…
- Updated
LEXINGTON — Around a quarter to a third of all COVID-19 tests conducted outside of long term care facilities were positive in Dawson, Buffalo …
An investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 23-year-old Weeping Water man was accidentally killed Saturday by a deer hunting partner's bullet.
OVERTON — Overton High School honored their local veterans with a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The teachers' decisions to leave come at a time when school districts across the state and nation are struggling to find enough staff to do everything from teach social studies to serve sloppy Joes.