2 Bedroom Home in Sargent - $35,000

2 Bed 1 Bath sitting on a large lot. Main level has a living/dining combo & kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Updates include heating system ('15), roof, gutters (around '12) and windows ('15-16). AC is a window unit. Unfinished basement has spray-in insulation & outside access only. Lots of potential in this home it would make a great rental, downsizing property or first home. This may be your project property!