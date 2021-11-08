Norman, NE!! Cute, two bedroom/one bath home on 1/2 an acre. Nice two car detached garage and a large shed. Furnace new in 2020. Selling “as is.” Inspections are done for buyer information only. Offers submitted before on or before November 11th will be reviewed by the family on November 12th. Acceptance by 5:00pm on the 12th.
2 Bedroom Home in Other - $89,900
