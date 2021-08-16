TJ Scott, M: 402-996-0001, scottreservices@gmail.com, www.ScottRealEstateOmaha.com - ***Contract Pending***Back up offers welcome. Welcome home to this beautifully maintained all brick ranch, 2 bed / 2 bath home. Only 1 step entry makes this home easy accessibility. The large master bedroom features a master bath, and spacious walk-in closet with a window for natural light! You will find lots of storage in the kitchen with large pantry/laundry room with sink, and a bonus utility room 8'6 x 10' which could be converted into 3rd bedroom. The family room has a beautiful brick fireplace with a remote gas log fireplace. Walkout from the family room to the covered patio and enjoy the fully fenced backyard, with natural gas grill hookup and easily maintained yard with underground sprinkler system. The 2 car detached garage offers extra storage with built in cabinets. Don't wait to make this beautiful home yours! Agent is related to sellers, all measurements are Approximate.
2 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $189,500
