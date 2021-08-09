TJ Scott, M: 402-996-0001, scottreservices@gmail.com, www.ScottRealEstateOmaha.com - Back on the Market as of 08/04/2021. Welcome home to this beautifully maintained all brick ranch, 2 bed / 2 bath home. Only 1 step entry makes this home easy accessibility. The large master bedroom features a master bath, and spacious walk-in closet with a window for natural light! You will find lots of storage in the kitchen with large pantry/laundry room with sink, and a bonus utility room 8'6 x 10' which could be converted into 3rd bedroom. The family room has a beautiful brick fireplace with a remote gas log fireplace. Walkout from the family room to the covered patio and enjoy the fully fenced backyard, with natural gas grill hookup and easily maintained yard with underground sprinkler system. The 2 car detached garage offers extra storage with built in cabinets. Don't wait to make this beautiful home yours! Agent is related to sellers, all measurements are Approximate.
2 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $179,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COZAD — The world’s largest and most powerful steam locomotive will pass through the area and stop in Cozad on Sunday, Aug. 8.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion project has received yet another large donation, this time from Downey Drilling in the amount of $50,000.
ELWOOD — Cowboys and cowgirls took to the Elwood Rodeo arena during two scorching hot nights on Thursday July 29 and Friday, July 30.
- Updated
SPRINGDALE, Ark., — To protect team members, their families and their communities, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is requiring its team members at U…
LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band will delve into the underworld in this year’s marching band show, the four movement “Dante.”
- Updated
ELWOOD — After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most unique county fairs returned this year with a full slate of activities.
- Updated
KEARNEY — A man in his 80s died of COVID-19, this is the 121st person to die of the virus in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since rec…
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man has pleaded no contest to a sixth driving under the influence offense.
LEXINGTON — The donations keep rolling in, Pinnacle Bank has donated $30,000 to the Lexington Veterans Pavilion project.
- Updated
GOTHENBURG — In an effort to tackle the community’s needs for an early child care facility, an indoor sports area and an events center, Gothe…