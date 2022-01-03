Here is your chance to own a cabin on the highly sought after Trail 12 on the north side of Sherman Reservoir. This updated all seasons cabin comes partially furnished! 1,740 sq feet of living space that includes 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, sunroom, living/kitchen/dining area, deck and a 520 sq ft basement that adds extra storage/storm shelter. The cabin is all electric with propane heat as backup. This property comes with a dock and underground sprinklers. The property also includes a 616 sq feet garage and an additional carport. The private cabin lease with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is available upon request.
2 Bedroom Home in Loup City - $375,000
