Your search is over! Your NEW HOME has already been started! Concrete foundation in, ready for you to pick your flooring, cabinets and countertops! 2 main floor bedrooms, two car garage attached, framed basement ready for you to finish. The open concept kitchen has counter space to spare all while keeping the chef connected to everything with vaulted ceilings. Home includes a one year warranty,
2 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000
