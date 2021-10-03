 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cairo - $80,000

This cute little brick bungalow in Cairo offers affordable living or a great investment! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, good sized living room and dining room, kitchen appliances included, fun closed in porch at front of house, hatch to basement in enclosed porch on rear of house.

