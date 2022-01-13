Check out this 2 bed, 1 bath home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom areas. Beautiful woodwork throughout and extra space on the upper level. Low maintenance with vinyl siding and metal roof. Also has a ramp on the front entrance. Fenced in back yard with garden shed and a car port.
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $89,900
