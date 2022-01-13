 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $89,900

Check out this 2 bed, 1 bath home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom areas. Beautiful woodwork throughout and extra space on the upper level. Low maintenance with vinyl siding and metal roof. Also has a ramp on the front entrance. Fenced in back yard with garden shed and a car port.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics