2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $79,900

A two bedroom one bath home on a nice corner lot. Updated bathroom and vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen. Lots of storage in this home with multiple cabinets in hallways, bathroom and bedrooms. Extra attic storage as well. Kitchen is nice sized with an abundance of cabinets. Exterior has vinyl siding and a fenced in yard. The detached garage is extra long and has work space along with a wood stove. A wonderful home for the next lucky owner.