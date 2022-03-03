A lovely cottage style 2 Bed 1 bath home great location! Close to multiple schools and just a few blocks from downtown. Walk into an open dining/living area. An L shaped kitchen is just off dining with newer stove and hanging microwave. The handicap accessible bath lays between the kitchen, master and addition bed. The addition bed housed laundry for the previous occupants but can be moved back to the basement fairly easily. Upgraded composite deck boards with a handi-ramp and 1 stall detached garage!
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Lexington native appeared on national television, singing during a Valentine’s Day event on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
If you love rags to riches stories, the history of Lexington’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year fills the bill. Family lore has it that their ance…
Lexington police officers, sheriff’s deputy, firefighter honored for their effort to rescue woman from burning house
LEXINGTON — Three Lexington police officers, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy and a Lexington firefighter were all honored for their effort to…
NORTH PLATTE — During the evening hours of Friday, Feb. 25, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County.
LEXINGTON — A Cozad man arrested for child enticement on Christmas Day 2021 has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case now hea…
The fires were allegedly set to force Walmart to meet demands related to interstate and foreign commerce, which was set forth in the men’s manifesto.
LEXINGTON — A redevelopment plan to allow Fat Dogs Travel Center to add diesel pumps and expand their Lexington location was approved by the L…
Lexington man charged with terroristic threats, fleeing arrest, assaulting officers waives hearing, case headed to district court
LEXINGTON — A Lexington man who has been charged with one felony and four misdemeanors after police say he attempted to avoid arrest and assau…
DARR — An electrical short a shop's light at Lauby Cattle Company started a minor fire in the roof during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2.
An Illinois man sexually assaulted and fatally stabbed a 32-year-old woman in Council Bluffs in 1982, Council Bluffs police announced Friday as they closed a cold case.