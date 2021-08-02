2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $174,900

A lovely brick home with a one stall garage. The main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the laundry is just off the kitchen. An open concept kitchen/dining room with a bar for more seating. Kitchen has been updated and has stainless steel appliances that stay. Big windows in the dining room let in lots of sunshine. Living room has a gas fireplace and patio doors to the back yard. Finished basement with family room and 2 multipurpose rooms. Newer landscaping with underground sprinklers.