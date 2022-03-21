 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $139,900

Open floor plan. Very cute kitchen with Quartz counter tops, built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances. (Range and refrigerator are staying) 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has charming Master bathroom. There is also an office with a built-in desk, sitting room, living room and dining area. Laundry room/mud room has a utility sink and large closet. Everything is on one level. Open front porch. Double detached garage. Fenced-in back yard. Air conditioner and furnace were new in 2016. Move-in ready!

