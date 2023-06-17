Unlimited potential for this property. The 4.78 acres is ideally situated to build your house on. Currently, there is a 40' X 81' shop building with living quarters in part of it. The shop has 2- 14' X 14' overhead doors, concrete floor, 220 wiring and a covered 81' lean-to on one side. There are 7 camper outlets for camping enthusiasts. Sits across the road from Buffalo Co Rec. Area. Surveyed
1 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELWOOD — A Tennessee man has been charged with two felonies and other charges after a pursuit in Gosper County, in which they allegedly attemp…
LEXINGTON — The largest and most powerful operational steam locomotive in the world drew crowds as it passed through the local area on route t…
LEXINGTON — Amid the addition of several new policies the Lexington School Board considered during their Monday, June 12 meeting, the one that…
LEXINGTON — A second reading was held for an ordinance that would restrict commercial vehicle parking in residential areas during the Lexingto…
LEXINGTON — Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to children and famil…