Unlimited potential for this property. The 4.78 acres is ideally situated to build your house on. Currently, there is a 40' X 81' shop building with living quarters in part of it. The shop has 2- 14' X 14' overhead doors, concrete floor, 220 wiring and a covered 81' lean-to on one side. There are 7 camper outlets for camping enthusiasts. Sits across the road from Buffalo Co Rec. Area. Surveyed
1 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELWOOD — A 12-year-old was killed as the result of a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred during the afternoon of Monday, July 24, n…
DARR — A multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near the Darr interchange sent five people to the hospital during the afternoon of Wednesday,…
LEXINGTON — An ordinance to reduce the number of days fireworks can be sold and discharged within the Lexington city limits was passed on firs…
YORK — The 2023 Cornhusker State Games started on Friday, July 7 and run through July 30.
LEXINGTON — Heather Piel has been named as the beneficiary of the 29th annual Joe Torres Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament, which takes place o…