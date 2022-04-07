Open living and dining room. Kitchen has cafÃ© window. 1 Bedroom. 1 Bathroom with walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. Storage basement. All electric home. Detached garage has work shop area. Large lot!
1 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $54,900
