1 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $54,900

Open living and dining room. Kitchen has cafÃ© window. 1 Bedroom. 1 Bathroom with walk-in shower. Main floor laundry. Storage basement. All electric home. Detached garage has work shop area. Large lot!

