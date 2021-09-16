This cottage style home will welcome you at first sight. The homey living has a fireplace & kitchen has ample cabinetry. Oak double doors open into one of the bedrooms. Another bedroom is just off the kitchen & has access to the full bath! Laundry is just off kitchen with great storage, then step down into a mud room/backporch. Basement has a family room that is partially finished and a storage/utility room. Spacious backyard great for entertaining or pets. One stall det. garage with alley access.
1 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $75,000
