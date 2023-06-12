061423-lex-sig-page1
LEXINGTON — A 21-year-old Lexington man accused of motor vehicle homicide pleaded not guilty in May and a jury trial date has been set for July.
COZAD — In an effort to address the need for more child care options in Cozad, Learning Adventures Child Care Centers is working toward openin…
NASHVILLE, Tenn., — Band and choir members from Overton Public School took a trip to Nashville over Memorial Day weekend and were able view th…
HASTINGS — Brooke Draskovic of Lexington is one of only 12 students in Nebraska to receive a Reaching Your Potential Scholarship from the Educ…
LEXINGTON — Overton seniors Kaden Lux and Connor Shively were selected to play in the Lions All-Star tournament at the Meadowlark Hills Golf C…