Steven Adams

Steven Michael Adams, 68, of Kearney, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at CHI Good Samaritan – Kearney.
It was Steve’s wishes for his body to be cremated. A family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
He was born May 22, 1949, in Lexington to Marion Miles and Lois Helen (Koehn) Adams. He was a 1967 graduate of Lexington High School.
Steve served his country during the Vietnam War from April 1, 1969, until his honorable discharge on April 7, 1971. He was united in marriage to Linda Yost in the summer of 1974. Two children were blessed to this marriage; Sara and Gus. The marriage later ended in divorce.
He lived in several places for a time; including, Lexington, Johnson Lake, Loomis, and Kearney. He held several jobs throughout his lifetime. His most recent job was a paper distributor for the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
Steve enjoyed football, watching the Stock Market, hunting, fishing, gambling, but perhaps his greatest enjoyment was spending time with the kids, and grandkids. He loved to Facetime on the computer with the grandchildren.
Survivors include his children; Gus (Dawn) Adams of Kearney; daughters, Michelle Stahl and her children from Colorado Springs, Colo.; and, Sara (Leo) Gil from Lexington; one brother, Bob (Diane) Adams of Kearney; five other grandchildren, Camron, Michael, Sasha, and Liliana Gil, and Louie Adams. Also surviving are three nephews; Mike, Andy, and Scott.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Roger.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.