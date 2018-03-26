Dolores M. Pool, 80, of Grand Island, formerly of Overton, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Arrangements are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

