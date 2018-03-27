A Memorial Celebration of Live for Naomi Workman, 91, of Lexington, will be held Friday, March 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell. The Rev. Anne Gahn will officiate. Mrs. Workman died Dec. 25, 2017 at Plum Creek Healthcare Community in Lexington.
