Marvin Dyer

Marvin L. Dyer, age 86, died March 19, 2018 at Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, Colo. He was born on Feb. 13, 1932 in Elwood, NE to Marion and Geneva (Harvey) Dyer.
A funeral service was held at Rocky Mountain Christian Church at 9447 Niwot Rd., Niwot, Colo., at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Burial will follow the funeral at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery with military rites in Brady at a later date.
Marvin grew up in Lexington. He graduated from Lexington Senior High School in 1951. After high school he attended Hastings College in Hastings and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Europe 1953-1955 in between his college years. After college, Marvin worked as a Nebraska State Bank Examiner, and a U.S. Department of Treasury National Bank Examiner. He then worked as a Branch Manager for First Western Bank of Pinole, Calif., and then at Longmont National Bank in Longmont, Colo., for 20 years.
Marvin then owned a Hallmark store in Longmont, Colo., with his spouse Lois. He then started Dyer Realty and acted as Broker for 28 years until his passing.
Marvin married Lois E. Norman on March 16, 1958 in Wausa. They were happily married for 60 years. Marvin was a member and past-president of many local civic groups. His memberships included the Longmont Shrine Club, the Longmont Elks club, the Longmont Red Cross, the Longmont Sirloin Club and the Longmont Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Garfield Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite and the El Jebel Shrine. Perhaps his favorite, longest term membership was the Longmont Rotary Club. He especially enjoyed the Longmont Rotary Club’s activities to blend the local business, professional and agricultural communities. Marvin greatly enjoyed college football as the charter president of the Longmont Buffs Club and lifelong interest in Nebraska football.
The common thread through his professional and volunteer life was his interest in building the community. He saw the primary path for that to be understanding and participating with everyone in the community to build a stronger community for the future. His career as a banker, as a real estate broker, and as a participant in many civic clubs was to connect people so the future would be better for the next generation and beyond.
Marvin is survived by his spouse, Lois of Longmont; his son and daughter-in-law. Greg and Tracey Dyer of Longmont and his daughter Deanna Dyer of Longmont; his brother Dallas Dyer (and Judy) of Salem, Ore.; his grandchildren Thomas Dyer and Benjamin Dyer of Longmont.; and his 11 nieces and nephews with 30 great-nieces and nephews. Marvin thoroughly enjoyed every visit in his life with these people and remembered the details of each conversation.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents William Marion and Geneva Ellen Dyer, his brothers Orin Dyer and Dale Dyer, and his sister Charlotte (Taylor) Dyer.
