A son, Jennings Thomas Wisdom, was born Feb. 28, 2018 in Phoenix, to Ty and Crystal (Zywiec) Wisdom of New River, Ariz. He weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Grandparents are Tom and Judy Wisdom of Lexington, Glen Zywiec and Cathy Sullivan of Fullerton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lexington Clipper-Herald E-Paper is a value-added product for active print subscribers. To set up access to your E-Paper, you will be prompted one time to enter your subscription account number.
Your subscriber account number is located on the top right hand side of your renewal notice. To receive a copy of your account number, please contact the Clipper-Herald Circulation Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 308-324-5511 or email circulation@lexch.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Access
|$5.16
|for 30 days
|Six Month Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|One Year Access
|$62.00
|for 365 days
A son, Jennings Thomas Wisdom, was born Feb. 28, 2018 in Phoenix, to Ty and Crystal (Zywiec) Wisdom of New River, Ariz. He weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz.
Grandparents are Tom and Judy Wisdom of Lexington, Glen Zywiec and Cathy Sullivan of Fullerton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.