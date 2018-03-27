Sharing prom with seniors

LEXINGTON—A swell of gratitude was expressed Sunday afternoon as a sampling of Lexington High School’s prom was shared with residents and visitors at Brookdale Lexington by students who are also members of National Honor Society.
The event was coordinated by LHS’s National Honor Society and Brookdale staff with junior Vanessa Lo in charge of arrangements.
Lo said she met in advance with Maria Barajas, Brookdale’s executive director, to coordinate the event. She said this is the third consecutive year high school students have shared a bit of prom with seniors, although the first year was only a fashion show.
Lexington High School’s prom took place Saturday night, and on Sunday Barajas and coworkers Tish Doughty and Tammie Hinrichs borrowed some of the props and decorations that had adorned LHS’s east gym to use in a dining room at Brookdale to achieve a similar look and create a prom atmosphere.
This year’s prom theme was "Garden of the Gods" so the décor included Greek pillars, statues, flowers and greenery. Brookdale supplied punch and hors d’oeuvres.
Not everyone chose to dance, although it was an option as music played, but high school students and seniors chatted with each other during the event. Youth showed respect by dishing up plates of food and serving the seniors who were seated in the room.
"I think it’s really sweet that we can put this together. Just walking in made them smile," said Lo. "I hope they have a good time in the short time we have together."
"We have a good turnout as far as our residents," said Hinrichs, program coordinator at Brookdale. "Over half are here and some family members came as well."
Over a week in advance, Hinrichs dressed in a toga and went door to door to hand deliver invitations to the event which were rolled up like a scroll. More invitations were given out to family members during a St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Additionally, the event was advertised through social media, including on Facebook.
Hinrichs said the event is well liked. "We see joy on their faces to see the dresses and tuxes. It brings back memories of people and their own proms. It’s always good to have interaction between younger people and our residents."
"I think it’s wonderful," said Brookdale resident Martha Peterson. "I can’t believe all the things they do for us senior citizens to keep us interested."
Community member Joann Reiners said it brought back memories of the yellow dress she wore to prom in 1960 when the theme was Arbor Lights. She said it was easier to come to Brookdale on a Sunday afternoon than make it to the high school for prom walk through on Saturday night. "This is cool. I feel like I’ve been to prom," she said.
"People absolutely love it," said Barajas.
