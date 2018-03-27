COZAD — Ross Spradlin has farmed in Dawson County all of this life and his fore family long before that. Spradlin said he is fifth generation on both sides of his family to farm and has never lived far from Cozad.
Spradlin began farming after graduating from high school in 2001. He was offered a plot of land by a member of his church and he was helped out by the Beginner Farmer Program through Federal Housing Administration. Since then he has always farmed in Dawson County.
Spradlin is helped on his farm by his father Russ Spradlin, his wife Amanda and their two children. Spradlin employs one full time hired hand, Jordan Curtice.
Curtice has been working for the family since he was in the 8th grade. He went to North Platte for college to be a diesel technician, but decided to come back to work on the farm.
Currently Spradlin farms 2,800 acres that stretch from Gothenburg to Lexington. Most of his operation consists of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, organic corn, organic peas and organic alfalfa.
"A third of our operation is organic," Spradlin said. He began his organic farming in 2004.
Organic farming has been on the rise in the United States since 2000. To be organic a farmer must not use any synthetic or manmade fertilizers, or pesticides. They cannot be used for 36 months before the start of farming and at no time during.
A farmer must also use no genetically modified organisms, GMO, or artificial seed treatment. It must all be organically grown.
All of this must be rigorously documented — who did what, when, with what machines, were the machines washed, etc. When asked what their biggest challenges were, Spradlin said "the weeds and the paperwork."
Organic farming promotes weed suppression over weed elimination but this does not come without hard work. "We have to cultivate three more times than normal," said Spradlin.
While conventional farms can run on a small number of equipment, organic farms need a greater number of tractors, cultivators, tillers, etc.
One piece of equipment Spradlin uses is a flame cultivator, which uses propane to burn between the rows to eliminate weeds.
He currently uses around 35 vehicles and implements, made up of Case IH and John Deere brands.
Cover crops are used to promote soil health and to ensure fields do not erode and are not depleted of nutrients. "We use cereal rye, oats, turnips, radishes and clover," Spradlin said. Turnips and radishes are deep rooted crops that can help break up the soil as well.
To maintain soil health Spradlin samples the soil regularly and rotates the cover crops on fields.
For his conventional farms, Spradlin uses strip tillage. A "Ripper" is used to plow right down a row, with planting directly on top of it. They use liquid fertilizer with the strip tillage and then use their dry fertilizer as needed afterward.
To be a successful organic farmer "you have to think back to how things were done in the 1950’s and 60’s before chemicals," Spradlin said.
"Every year is a learning curve," said Curtice.
One thing Spradlin said he has found is to plant organic crops in warmer soil to give them a better chance than they would in cold soil.
"To survive you have to find a niche, you can’t do what your neighbors or grandfather did." Spradlin said.
Organic farming has its challenges outside of the farm as well. Spradlin said conventional crops can be sold to a local elevator to a known person. "With organic, you are shipping to the east and west coast. Business is done over the phone and it’s not face to face," he said.
Trust is essential to farming. Organic farming is becoming more connected as the years go on. "You have to roll with the challenges, do the best with what you are dealt, be willing to put the hours in and make it work," Spradlin said.
"Technology can be our biggest help or our biggest hindrance" Curtice said. GPS, iPads and new electronics have made farming more exact in some ways, but also prevent a learning curve for those using them or fixing it.
"Everything mechanically can be working on something, but something electronically can be wrong and it won’t work," Spradlin said.
Spradlin summed up his thoughts by saying "In agriculture you wouldn’t be where you are at without your forefathers, you need to assemble a great team, your family, employees, banker, machine dealer and seed corn salesmen. Realize what you do affects the entire rural community. You can’t do this without those people."
